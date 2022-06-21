Courtesy: MSC 2022



In front of a hostile crowd at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Malaysia, Omega Esports' Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas looked calm and collected when he secured the "savage" or single-handedly wiped out Orange Esports in Game 4 of their lower bracket matchup last Saturday.

That paid dividends for the Pinoys, who forced a rubber match because of the Savage -- his third in his entire career, and first in an overseas tournament. They also sent home the last representative of the host country.

The secret? Kelra told ABS-CBN News that he's actually the team's chill pill.

"Kalmado ako kahit anong mangyari. Kahit maka-segway, focus po ako sa laro," Kelra said in an interview last June 17.

"“Pag sila po hindi kumakalma, ako ';yung nagsasabi sa kanila na chill lang... Minsan pag nag-ta-trashtalk si Raizen, sinasabi ko sa kanya na huwag trash-talk-in ang kalaban 'pag 'di kami tina-trash talk'... Kami 'yung nangta-trash talk 'pag sila ang nauuna."

"The Filipino Savage" has already carried the reputation of taunting losing teams. Such was the case against Echo Philippines, when he did a crying taunt towards Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera after eliminating them from the playoffs.

And he did just that after the match against Orange Esports -- but instead, it was addressed to hecklers who accused Philippine teams of pausing games to snap the momentum of their opponents.

Omega, who carried the MSC 2021 championship winning roster, ended the tournament at third place after succumbing to fellow Pinoys and eventual MSC 2022 champs RSG Philippines.