MSC 2022: EMANN recognizes greatness of Pinoy gold laners in MVP nod

Courtesy: MSC 2022

Eman "EMANN" Sangco is the latest addition to the list of Filipino gold laners who have been named most valuable player (MVP) in a major international Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

With EMANN’s MVP nod, this is the third time a gold laner from the Philippines has won the recognition in an int’l tournament.



Kelra - MSC 2021

Oheb - M3 World Championship

EMANN - MSC 2022 — AC Coloma (@mac_coloma) June 19, 2022

First was Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, whose clutch plays propelled him to the MVP nod when the Omega Esports roster was still with Execration, long before his "The Filipino Savage" days.

Next was Kiel "Oheb" Soriano who earned the moniker "The Filipino Sniper" en route to winning the second Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship in the Philippines.

Speaking to reporters after their 4-0 sweep of RRQ Hoshi in the grand finals of the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup, EMANN acknowledged the strength of Filipino gold laners in the international scene.

"Malalakas ang gold laners ng 'Pinas," EMANN said.

EMANN earned the MVP nod behind a kill-death-assist ratio of 7.14, averaging 5.50 kills and 7 assist per game in their finals victory against RRQ Hoshi.

With the feat, he wasn't hesitant to deflect the recognition to his teammates, who set him up for the crucial team fights that got him those important kills.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga kakampi ko kasi kung hindi dahil sa kanila, wala ako dito," he said after receiving the recognition at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre stage.