Pinoy MMA fighter Jeremy Miado (right). Handout photo

Jeremy Miado may be building his brand in ONE Championship, but he’ll always remain a doting father to his son Tobiko and a loving husband to his wife Chela.

A true family man, the exciting strawweight expressed how much Chesla and Tobiko mean to him. The knockout artist said that while he’s putting it all on the line every time he steps into the cage, he wouldn’t have succeeded if not for his family.

“I always give double the effort training myself to be as successful a fighter as possible because of the inspiration my family and son give me. The eagerness I have every day to train and improve is the result of the motivation I get from them,” Miado said.

“I’m really proud of what I do because Tobiko just gives me a different kind of happiness. That’s why I always put in the work every day so that I can give him the best possible future.”

Miado is having the best run of his career, going 4-1 in his past five fights with all four wins coming by way of finishes.

"The Jaguar" is also on a three-fight stoppage streak, beating Lito Adiwang and Miao Li Tao twice in his past three fights.

The Marrok Force fighter also holds a first-round knockout win over Muay Thai legend and inaugural ONE strawweight world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke in 2018.

Miado would be proud to have his son become a fighter

The 29-year-old fighter from Albay said he would give his full support if Tobiko decides to follow in his footsteps and become a mixed martial artist himself.

“I’ll always support him in whatever dream he pursues in his life. I’ll always support him and, as an athlete, I know how important it is when your family supports you in your dreams. Your family’s support is always an added inspiration,” he said.

Miado knows that being there for his son will surely have a great impact on Tobiko. The strawweight contender made a huge sacrifice when he decided to live and train full time in Bangkok and leave his son back in the Philippines.

“Everything I do, every sacrifice I make is for my family. All of the sacrifices I made in my career are always for them,” he said.