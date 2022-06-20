Men's volleyball takes spotlight in PH leg of VNL

The popular Japan men's volleyball team will be among those seeing action in the Quezon City leg of the VNL. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World

MANILA, Philippines -- The world's best men's volleyball teams will take the stage in the next six days, as the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) continues Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Big Dome is coming off a successful hosting of Week 2 of the women's VNL, where powerhouses like the United States, Japan and China entertained Filipino fans with their elite play.

It is now the turn of the men's teams, starting with European rivals Slovenia and Netherlands at 3 p.m., to be followed by Asian powerhouse Japan against Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Argentina at 7 p.m.

Also competing in the Week 2 are Tokyo Games gold medalist France, European champions Italy, China and Germany.

The Japanese, French, Italians and Germans will carry 3-1 records in the Philippine leg, as the race for the seven berths in next month's VNL Finals in Bologna, Italy heats up.

Sporting 2-2 slates are the Dutch and Slovenians, while the Argentinians and the Chinese have identical 1-3 cards.

The VNL women's Quezon City leg concluded on Sunday night, with Japan extending its perfect run to eight matches following a 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12 triumph over Asian rival China before more than 6,000 fans at the Big Dome.

The world's best women's volleyball athletes were warmly received by the fans during those six days, which is expected to be replicated in the men's competition.

"I just want to say THANK YOU to the volleyball community in Manila! Everyone here has been so hospitable and encouraging! It was so much fun getting to play in front of these volleyball-loving crowds. Hope to be back!," USA middle blocker and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chiaka Ogbogu posted on her Twitter account.

The Americans went perfect in four Quezon City matches as legendary coach Karch Kiraly shuffled his roster -- a mix of rising stars led by Ali Frantti and veterans led by Kelsey Robinson.

"You guys have been so welcoming, so supportive; like your fans are so unbelievable, and we appreciate your hospitality. So, really thank you so much from all of the USA," said Frantti after her squad defeated Southeast Asian power Thailand.