Throughout his playing career, Johnny Abarrientos were able to achieve no other family member had done in Philippine basketball.

Before Johnny, uncle Billy was the star in the family, having played for the multiple champions squads of the UE Warriors and the fabled Crispa Redmanizers' multiple champion in the old MICAA, both coached by the legendary Virgilio "Baby" Dalupan.

“The Flying A“ follow in his footsteps and even left a more impressive mark, winning championships in the UAAP, becoming a “King Tamaraw“ while playing at Far Eastern University, representing the Philippine men’s basketball team quite a number of times, and capturing multiple championships in the PBA, including a grand slam with Alaska in 1996.

He retired as one of the greatest players to ever play in the PBA.

His nephew, RJ Abarrientos, has just started to embark on a basketball career. And this early, it looks very promising, having represented the Gilas Pilipinas team in last year’s FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, while also playing for the FEU in the UAAP.

Johnny may be throwing a big shadow on his nephew, but RJ is out to make his own mark as he pursues a career playing in the Korean Basketball League with the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus.

It’s the same team where former PBA import, Ricardo Ratliffe, now known as Ra Gun-ah after becoming a naturalized player while seeing action for the South Korean men’s basketball team.

A report published by Korean website Jumpball revealed that the Filipino player might sign with the Mobis Phoebus under the Asian Player Quota for the 2022-2023 season.

Asked his thoughts on the possibility of his nephew seeing action in the KBL, the elder Abarrientos, who is now part of the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots coaching staff, believes it’s an opportunity of a lifetime for RJ.

“I think it’s better for him to grab that opportunity. Minsan lang rin kasi darating yung mga ganyan, lalo pa hanggang bata pa siya,” added the elder Abarrientos.

Johnny, himself, was offered to play overseas at the peak of his PBA career – by NBA team Charlotte Hornets – but it’s not a guaranteed contract and the 5-foot-8 guard decided to finish his PBA career where he emerged as arguably the best point guard ever to play in Asia’s pioneering professional basketball league.

About three decades later, another Abarrentios is being wooed to play in the international cage circuit - and it looks promising.

It's somewhat a logical choice for the young Abarrientos, following the outflow of Filipino players now pursuing a career playing in various leagues in different countries such as such as Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Kobe Paras in Japan, Kai Sotto in Australia, Jason Brickman and Jordan Heading in Taiwan and just recently, SJ Belangel in the KBL, playing in Korea.