Local coaches invited to watch VNL 2023 practice games

(L-R) Diamond Hotel Room Division Manager George Reynoso, PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra, and SM MOA Arena Senior Vice President and Business Unit head of the MOA Arena Arnel Gonzales. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Local coaches will have a front row seat to elite volleyball action as they have been invited to watch practice games of the teams that will be competing in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) announced Tuesday that VNL teams will hold their practice games at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex starting June 27, and local coaches will be allowed to watch.

"As the PSC supports the PNVF and its hosting of this year's VNL, this is a great opportunity for our local volleyball coaches as well to be equipped by the world’s best talent, and uplift our grassroots development in the sport," said PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann of their initiative, launched in partnership with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

"As part of our commitment to the PSC and the development of Philippine volleyball, this invitation will allow our coaches to gain insights and foster greater participation in sport," PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara said.

The Philippines will host Week 3 of the men's VNL at the Mall of Asia Arena, with eight of the top 25 teams in the world seeing action on July 4-9.

Crowd favorites Japan lead the way, together with defending champion Italy, Poland, Brazil, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Canada, and China.