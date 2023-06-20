Lakers assistant coach Handy holds hoops clinic for police cadets

MANILA – Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy not only visited the Philippines but also offered free clinics to share his vast knowledge to local players and coaches.

Handy on Tuesday went to the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang, Cavite for a basketball clinic with cadets.

The free clinics focused on a variety of drills and exercises culled from Handy's NBA experience, which are meant to improve the basketball skills of participants.

"I think the focus for me today was just to kind of give them a foundation, work on some ball handling, some footwork, work on some passing and some shooting. All the key elements of the game, just to give them a handful of things to work on everyday to get better at the game," Handy said.

Handy, who has coached NBA superstars such as the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving, also emphasized the importance of preparation, hard work, and the mental aspects of the game, which is how NBA players approach basketball.

"Those guys are superstars, but they still try to work on the small things. They still work on their fundamentals everyday, they work on the details and find areas to improve. A lot of people think guys like LeBron -- what can they get better at? But they come in everyday and they work on some small detail in their games. That's the biggest thing is the amount of work they put in on a daily basis," Handy continued.

He also reminded Pinoy hoopers to always study like in examinations to build confidence and prepare physically and mentally.

"Basketball's the same way, it's like studying for a test so you have to put your work in, so you can get the repetition, train your mind, train your body to be mentally sharp because you know you've practiced, if you wanna be good at this game continue to work on a daily basis," Handy said.

Phil Handy has won 3 NBA championships as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers.



