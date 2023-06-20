Juan GDL signs with KBL's Seoul SK Knights

Juan Gomez de Liaño is headed to the KBL with the Seoul SK Knights. PBA Images/File.

Former University of the Philippines star Juan Gomez de Liaño is the latest Filipino player to take his talents to South Korea.

This, as the Seoul SK Knights announced on Tuesday that Gomez de Liaño is now their Asian Quota Player for the next season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Gomez de Liaño, a former UAAP Rookie of the Year, is expected to play both guard positions for the SK Knights while the team also took note of his athleticism.

This is Gomez de Liaño's fourth stop as an import. He previously played for Earth Friends Tokyo Z in the second division of Japan's B.League and had a short stint with Indonesian club BBM Viking Warriors, before signing with the BC Wolves in Lithuania for its 2022-23 season.

Seoul did not release the terms of Gomez de Liaño's contract. The team is coming off a runner-up finish in the 2022-23 season of the KBL, having lost in seven games in the finals against Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC.