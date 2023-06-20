Inaugural Dapitan 5150 offers P500k purse

MANILA -- Dapitan City is offering a P500,000 purse for the overall winner of the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan, scheduled for September 10.

This marks the first time that the city will host a major endurance racing event, and Mayor Seth "Bullet" Jalosjos has assured their full support for the competition.

"The overall winner of the main race will get P500,000," said Jalosjos during an online press conference on Tuesday.

The 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race is expected to draw veteran and up-and-coming triathletes from both the Philippines and abroad. Jalosjos is hopeful that a successful hosting of the 5150 Dapitan will bode well for their plans to host an IRONMAN 70.3 in the future.

"The ultimate goal is the IRONMAN 70.3. We'll just get our feet wet with the 5150 Dapitan and hope in the near future, we'll get that chance," Jalosjos said.

Additional prizes of P50,000 and P30,000 will also be awarded to the Olympic and Sprint winners, respectively, of Lipi ng Rizal (best team award), P10,000 each to the recipient of Fuertos Juntos (relay) and P50,000 to the Liga ng Rizal awardee (team with most members).

The top three Bagong Bayani winners, or Filipino elites, will also get P40,000, P30,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Spicing up the 5150 Dapitan is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, with the Noli Run, a 3km fun run will usher in the main event on Sept. 9.

"We told ourselves, we want to also promote sports tourism and encourage people to travel over the Philippines and Dapitan is one of those places," Sunrise Events President and General Manager Princess Galura said.

Galura added that they are expecting around 500 participants but may open it up for more people to get to see history in Dapitan.

"We will obviously increase it. We want many people to experience Dapitan," she said.