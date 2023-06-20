Golf: Sarah Ababa in full command in Forest Hills

Filipina golfer Sarah Ababa. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.



MANILA -- Sarah Ababa dished a career-best round of five-under 66 to take full command after 18 holes in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic.

Ababa is four strokes clear of Daniella Uy and Mikha Fortuna in Cogeo, Antipolo after the first round on Tuesday, with the Davaoeña on track to secure her first win since 2015.

Two birdies from pin-length high, a chip-in feat, and another couple of drained putts from the fringe highlighted Ababa’s pair of 33s at the par-71 hilly Nicklaus course.

"This is my best round (as a pro) but this is my first tournament here," said Ababa, who was tied for third with amateur Lois Kaye Go in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Valley.

Ababa said she was motivated by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s recent ruling setting a cut (85) after 18 holes to further improve the quality of play in the women’s side of the two-pro circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

"There was an effort, for sure, to do better. I practiced hard (at Orchard) and stayed patient all throughout, especially off the mound since the fairways are narrow," she explained.

Uy matched Ababa’s two-birdie feat in the first three holes, only to yield it on Ababa’s back-to-back feats from No. 11 coupled with her bogeys on Nos. 12 and 17. SHe ended up with a 70, which Fortuna matched in a 35-35 round marked by an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 against three bogeys.

Harmie Constantino, the pre-tournament favorite with back-to-back victories at Luisita and Villamor, groped for form all day, limping with three double bogeys and three bogeys against three birdies as she fell to joint 10th at 77 with Korean Ju Young Yang.