Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.



MANILA -- Clyde Mondilla went on attack mode early for an impressive 11-under 60 that gave him a five-stroke lead over Albin Engino at the start of the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, Tuesday in Antipolo.

"Sa back nine, tuloy-tuloy. Every hole na makikita ko, feel ko mabi-birdie ko," said Mondilla, who launched his stirring run with four frontside birdies, including on the ninth. He went on to birdie the last five holes as well.

"My mindset was to hit the fairways and greens. After 3-4 holes, I got the confidence (in driving). Driving is key here although there are tight holes (fairways) but I kept on attacking. I hit it close on my approach shots and my putting clicked although I missed a couple of putts," he added.

Mondilla, who last won in the PGT Asia at Pradera Verde in 2020, also got a few lucky bounces particularly at the No. 12, where his pitch from just above the drainage bounced before the green and rolled into the cup.

"I was just trying to hit it close to save par. Pero pag-pitch ko, pumasok. Parang araw ko talaga at bonus na talaga 'yun. So added confidence din," he said.

Though a bogey on the par-3 13th stalled his charge, it didn't stop Mondilla from fashioning out his remarkable feat as he birdied the last five holes inside 6 feet.

Despite his big lead, Mondilla says he will keep pushing in the remaining 54 holes of the P2-M championship.

"It's a big advantage, so in the next three days, I'll try to hike it (lead), pero kailangan pa din mag-ingat," added Mondilla.

Engino took solo second with a solid, personal-best 65, while Tony Lascuna came through with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 3 and a 10-foot eagle on the par-5 No. 16 and spiked his 66 with a birdie on the sixth. Dino Villanueva gained solo fourth with four backside birdies for a 67.

