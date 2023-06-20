AVC: Indonesia deals Philippines' first loss

Photo from AVC's Facebook page

MANILA — After a blowout opening win, the Philippines suffered a beating from host Indonesia, 25-17, 25-20, 25-10, in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup at the Tridharma Sports Hall Tuesday.

The loss put Philippines at second spot in Pool A with a 1-1 card while Indonesia capped the first round with a clean 2-0 slate. Both teams will advance into the next round of the competition.

The Philippines went for a neck-and-neck battle in the first set, keeping the score at 14, but the Indonesians went for an 11-3 scoring spree to get the frame.

In the second set, Indonesia built an 18-13 cushion after two straight kills of Hany Budiarti But the Philippines trimmed their deficit to just a point — thanks to Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, 19-20.

However, it was the last hurrah of the team as Indonesia dropped a 5-1 bombed, capped by a solid block against Faith Nisperos, 25-20.

The Indonesians never looked back in the third as they erected a 10-3 start.

A block by Michelle Cobb kept the Philippines near Indonesia, 10-15, but Budiarti spearheaded a 10-0 onslaught to annihilate the country in just three sets.