UAAP: Playing vs. La Salle gives NU special motivation

The NU Lady Bulldogs have swept all of their matches against La Salle in UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) has dominated its match-up against De La Salle University in UAAP Season 84, with the Lady Bulldogs yet to drop a set in three meetings against the Lady Spikers.

NU swept the Lady Spikers in both of their elimination round encounters en route to a 14-0 record, then underscored their dominance with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 triumph in Game 1 of the finals last Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs admit that for them, there's a special significance in playing against La Salle, one of the most storied and successful women's volleyball programs in the country with 11 UAAP titles to their name.

"For me po sobrang nag-iiba po kami kasi pag-La Salle po 'yung kalaban," said NU rookie Michaela Belen, who poured in 15 points against the Lady Spikers in Game 1. "Hindi ko rin alam kung bakit po."

"Siguro dahil po sa history nila," she added.

La Salle has been the top women's volleyball program in the UAAP for more than two decades now, with 19 finals appearances since 1997. They made 10 consecutive finals appearances from Seasons 71 to 80, winning seven titles.

Ramil de Jesus, La Salle's head coach, has produced several MVPs and national team stars since he took over the program.

"Kay Coach Ramil po, marami na po siyang championship crowns," noted Belen. "So sa amin po, mas ganada po kami pag kalaban [sila]. Parang mas eager po kaming talunin sila."

The Lady Bulldogs have proven to be quite the challenge for De Jesus, as his Lady Spikers are the only Final 4 team who were not able to win a set against them in the elimination round. Fourth-seeded Ateneo de Manila University took them to four sets in both the first and second rounds, and third-seeded University of Santo Tomas also won a set against the Lady Bulldogs in the first round.

Adamson University, which finished fifth, also pushed NU to a four-setter when they played in the second round. La Salle, however, has yet to break through the Lady Bulldogs.

Belen and the rest of NU are hopeful that they can continue this dominance of the Lady Spikers on Tuesday, when they face off in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball finals.

Another victory will give the Lady Bulldogs a perfect campaign, and their first UAAP title since 1957.

"Motivated siguro 'tong mga players every time na ganoon 'yung kalaban, mga big game," NU coach Karl Dimaculangan said of his team. "Kaya binibigay nila lahat. Same lang naman kami ng ginagawa. Siguro 'yung motivation lang talaga ng players pagdating na ng mga ganitong laban."