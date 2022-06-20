TNT's Chot Reyes is PBA Coach of the Year

TNT coach Chot Reyes. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After capping his return from a coaching sabbatical on a triumphant note, TNT's Chot Reyes has been named as the Coach of the Year for the league's 46th season by the PBA Press Corps.

Reyes will be given his sixth Virgilio "Baby" Dalpuan trophy during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night on Tuesday at Novotel Manila Araneta Center. He last won the award in 2011.

Reyes, 58, won the award over Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone, after he steered the Tropang GIGA to the 2021 Philippine Cup championship. It marked a successful comeback for Reyes after nearly a decade of absence from the PBA.

This is the third time that Reyes won the Baby Dalupan trophy while coaching TNT, becoming only the second coach to win it three times with the same team after San Miguel Beer's Leo Austria.

Reyes leads 14 other awardees to be feted by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat during the two-hour affair hosted by veteran sportscaster Sev Sarmenta and former courtside reporter and now news anchor Rizza Diaz.

Re-elected Bulakan, Bulacan mayor and former MVP Vergel Meneses will be the guest of honor in the program that starts at 7 p.m.

Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua will also share the limelight as recipient of the Danny Floro Executive of the Year, so is NorthPort forward Arwind Santos as Defensive Player of the Year, June Mar Fajardo for the Bogs Adornado Comeback Player of the Year, and Meralco's Allein Maliksi for Mr. Quality Minutes.

Other awardees include TNT's Mikey Williams (Scoring Champion), the group of Terrafirma's Joshua Munzon, NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana of NLEX, Williams, and Rain or Shine's Leonard Santillan (All-Rookie Team), the quartet of Williams, Magnolia's Ian Sangalang, Robert Bolick of NorthPort, and Matthew Wright of Phoenix, (Order of Merit) along with officials of San Miguel and NorthPort (Game of the Season).

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas and the league board, together with commissioner Willie Marcial have been invited in the first face-to-face awards night by the PBAPC since 2019.