SEA Games medalists including boxer Eumir Marcial received incentives from the POC on Monday. Photo courtesy of the POC.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Monday announced that it will establish an exclusive, special trust fund for national athletes who win medals in the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino revealed the creation of the fund after the organization awarded checks to medalists in last month's SEA Games in Vietnam.

According to Tolentino, the POC will use as seed money the P2 million left from a total of P13 million sourced from the body's principal supporters -- the MVP Sports Foundation, San Miguel Corp., and Ulticon Builders, Inc.

"This trust fund is another milestone for the POC, it has never been done before and we are establishing the fund to motivate and inspire our athletes when they compete abroad," said Tolentino, who also presided over the POC Executive Board meeting at the Knights Templar Hotel.

The POC's financial incentives to the SEA Games medalists totaled P11 million -- P5.82 million for gold medalists, P3.2 million for silver medalists and P1.97 million for bronze medalists.

There were 227 Filipinos who bagged medals in Vietnam — 52 golds, 70 silvers and 105 bronzes.

"All donations from private corporations will automatically go to that incentive trust fund for athletes," Tolentino said.

Also present in the meeting were Atty. Edwin Gastanes, Bones Floro, Carl Sambrano and auditor Chito Loyzaga and board members Dave Carter and Charlie Ho, as well as Athletes Commission’s Nikko Huelgas. treasurer Cynthia Carrion-Norton, first vice presidents Al Panlilio and Richard Gomez, and board members Pearl Managuelod and Dr. Raul Canlas joined in virtual fashion.

Also present was MVP Sports Foundation head Jude Turcuato, who turned over checks to the athletes including Eumir Marcial, Agatha Wong and Merwin Tan.

