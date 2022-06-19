CASUAL sports fans will be impressed by the three golds and one silver medal that Carlos Edriel Yulo won in the just-concluded 9th Asian Senior Artistic Gymnastics at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.

Outstanding as these feats are on the surface, they are just the foundation in Yulo’s quest to become the world’s best men’s individual all-around gymnast like his role model, former world and Olympic all-around champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan.

From 2009 to 2015, Uchimura captured an unprecedented six world men’s all-around titles, the last at the age of 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and bagged back-to-back men’s all-around golds in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The irrepressible Pinoy dynamo will have his first real crack at the prestigious individual all-around plum at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships slated October 29 to November 6 in Liverpool, England.

The pint-sized gymnastics phenom made a case as among those to watch at the world meet in the event after bagging the men’s individual all-around silver in the Asian tilt with a score of 83.767 points, just .066 shy of Chinese gold medalist Shi Cong (83.833).

Pulling Yulo’s overall tally down in the six-apparatus event consisting of the floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar were his sub- par scores in the pommel horse (12.933) and horizontal bar (12.700).

These were the two events that he failed to qualify in the individual apparatus finals where the top eight athletes in each event vie for the gold medal.

Nonetheless, gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion, who was with the national men’s team in Doha, noted that this was the first Filipino podium finish in the difficult all-around event that was worth crowing about.

As expected, the pride of Leveriza, Manila posted high scores in the floor exercise (14.800), rings (14.100), vault (14.367) and parallel bars (14.367) in the individual all-around to enter the respective finals of each event.

In peak form and inspired by the presence of his national teammates, Yulo cranked up his performance a notch in ruling the floor exercise (14.933) on the first day of the apparatus finals then capped his stint on the last day of the Asian meet with more mints in the vault (14,844) and parallel bars (15.167).

Worth noting that all scores in the three events were better than his qualifying scores, the only exception being the rings (14.00).

A stickler for detail, Japanese mentor Munehiro Kugimiya is bound to have observed the strength and weaknesses of his prized ward’s current form but will have more than four months left in making adjustments before the gymnast competes at the worlds for the fourth time in a row.

Given his single-minded discipline, dedication and focus on his craft, Yulo’s chances of setting a golden milestone in the highly-coveted men’s individual all-around event at the birthplace of the legendary British band the Beatles are as good as any.