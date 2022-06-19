With Casio in charge, the Bossing pulled off a 97-90 victory over the Batang Pier on Saturday to pick up their second win in three games. PBA Media Bureau

It’s been quite a while since JVee Casio has played one of his best games and against NorthPort, the old reliable guard was able to dish off a solid game.

Casio finished with 22 points on a steady 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

A former PBA champion, Casio hit three triples, picked up two steals, grabbed five rebounds and finished with a +13 in +/- efficiency in a great all-around performance.

With Casio in charge, the Bossing pulled off a 97-90 victory over the Batang Pier to pick up their second win in three games.

Over the past few years, Casio has been bothered by various injuries, which slowed down his efficiency, but with the 11-year veteran back in harness, the Bossing were off to a solid start.

Blackwater is slowly erasing that doormat tag as the team that posted the longest losing skid in PBA history last season at 29 games. The Bossing have won three of four games counting last season’s one and only victory.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia believes Casio will be instrumental in their rise this season, and the best is yet to come from the former Gilas player.

“He’s having good games, but the best is yet to come,” Vanguardia told ABS-CBN. “He’s our leader.”

Vanguardia heaped praise on the veteran guard who showed resolve in coming up with a big game despite not feeling well two days before their game.

“He was down with food poison in our last game and he threw up twice in the game,” added Vanguardia, referring to Blackwater’s previous game against Barangay Ginebra.

But against NorthPort, Casio came out in much better condition and got the job done for Blackwater.