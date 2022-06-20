Onic Philippines head coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda, known for steering the squad to a second place finish in the M3 World Championships, has departed the team.

The organization confirmed this in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“May you still live on with all the love and memories that we have formed not just as a coach, but also as a family. Best of luck to your journey,” Onic PH said.

After a hard-lucked 0-13 finish as the head tactician of Cignal Ultra in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 7, he steered Onic PH to a second place finish in Season 8, and the world championships when they fell against fellow Pinoys, Blacklist International.

From there, Onic PH slid to fourth place in Season 9, after losing to Omega Esports in the playoffs.

Last month, veteran Ian “Beemo” Sergio also departed from the team.