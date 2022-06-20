The Magnolia Hotshots played three games in five days, capped by the Manila Clasico on Sunday night. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia coach Chito Victolero heaped praise on his players after the Hotshots concluded an exhausting week that saw them play three games in a span of five days.

Magnolia's tough week started last Wednesday when they faced off against the erstwhile unbeaten NorthPort Batang Pier. They won that game, 80-77, off a Rome dela Rosa three-pointer to barge into the win column.

But they couldn't make it two wins in a row, falling 87-71 to San Miguel Beer on Friday. That set up a crucial clash against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night in the first Manila Clasico of the PBA's 47th season.

"Sobrang salute ako sa mga players ko," Victolero said after Sunday's game. "We talked the adversity, we talked about the challenges. We played three games in the last five days, and we played elite teams."

"Our goal is two out of three, so 'yun naman, nagawa namin. Credit to all the players," he added.

Magnolia showed great resolve against Ginebra on Sunday, surviving the absence of Paul Lee and the ejection of Calvin Abueva in the fourth quarter to hold on for an 89-84 win. They got a great outing from Ian Sangalang (24 points, nine rebounds), while Jio Jalalon continued to hold the fort as the team's starting point guard.

The Hotshots improved to 2-3 in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, keeping them in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals.

"Alam ko kung gaano sila kapagod. Alam ko kung gaano 'yung kahirap ang dinadala nila, mentally and physically," Victolero said of his players. "But you know, we've been here before, and ang tagal na namin magkakasama. I know these guys, they will not back down from anything, and they will keep on pushing."

It was also the fourth time in a row that Magnolia won their fabled rivalry game against Ginebra, a winning streak that Victolero attributed to their will to win and mental toughness. The Gin Kings entered the game with a 2-0 win-loss record but were out-played for most of the contest, and couldn't complete a comeback attempt in the fourth period.

"Ang magawa lang namin, ma-execute lang namin 'yung game plan namin, and mag-enjoy kami," said Victolero. "Kailangan lang namin i-enjoy ang adversity, 'yung challenges na binigay sa amin."

After playing three games in just five days, the Hotshots are glad to have a brief respite as they won't play again until Friday, when they take on Phoenix Super LPG at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Victolero said the coming days will be crucial for their recovery, especially with key players dealing with nagging injuries.

"Lahat kami, medyo na-drain kami ngayon," he admitted. "'Yung susunod naming schedule naman, maganda. So, pinalitan naman ng magandang schedule, so medyo mahaba naman 'yung pahinga namin ngayon."

"Good for our guys kasi medyo makakapahinga, makaka-recover sila," he said.