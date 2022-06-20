Gilas Girls return to FIBA Asia stage

The Gilas Pilipinas Girls Under-16 team. Photo courtesy of Coach Julie Amos

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will be seeing action in Division B of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship, scheduled for June 24 to 30 in Amman, Jordan.

It will be the first time since 2011 that the Philippines will feature in the continental stage. Calling the shots for the team is coach Julie Amos.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled the roster of the Gilas Girls team this weekend, headlined by Ava Fajardo, the younger sister of Gilas Women mainstay Ella.

The full line-up is as follows:

Emaleena Elson

Ava Fajardo

Hannah Lopez

Samantha Medina

Ryan Kelly Nair

Camille Nolasco

Kailah Jade Oani

Naomi Panganiban

Sierra Jade Patricio

Gabriella Ramos

BJ Villarin

Kristan Yumul

Nine of the players are Filipino-Americans, whose inclusion in the team were facilitated by Fil-Am Nation Select.

The Gilas Girls will play Indonesia on Friday, followed by Syria on Saturday before completing their group phase schedule against Samoa on Sunday. The top team in the pool will advance to the semifinals.