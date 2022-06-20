RJ Jazul (13) delivered the dagger for Phoenix Super LPG against Rain or Shine in their 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- More than a decade into his PBA career, RJ Jazul remains a reliable contributor for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

For his coach, however, Jazul's value is measured not just by his efforts on the court, but also by the intangibles he brings outside of it. Topex Robinson sees Jazul as a role model for the bevy of young players in the Phoenix Super LPG team.

"Nobody could question RJ's work ethic," said Robinson of the 36-year-old Jazul, who is now in his fifth season with the Fuel Masters.

"I think after LA Tenorio, he's running for that Iron Man, kaya ayaw magpalagpas ng game. But he just puts so much emphasis on doing the work. He works a lot, and let the working take care of the talking for him," the coach added.

Jazul's game spoke loudly on Sunday night, as he fired a conference-best 25 points in a 106-102 triumph against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The guard came off the bench to make seven of his 10 field goals, including six of eight three-pointers. His last triple was the most crucial: with ROS knocking on the door, 103-100, Jazul drilled the dagger with 31 seconds to play.

"Sa trust ni coach, at saka sa coaching staff namin, maganda lang 'yung defense namin," Jazul said afterward, as he deflected credit for his performance that earned him Player of the Game honors. "Ayun nga, nagkataon lang na medyo sinwerte noong latter part."

"I have to be composed for the last part, para siyempre, hindi ma-rattle yung grupo," he added.

With Jazul leading the way, Phoenix Super LPG racked up a second straight win to improve to 2-2 in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

Robinson has no doubt that the veteran will continue to show the way for them, both on and off the court as the conference progresses.

"He [Jazul] has all the authority to get mad at the young guys, but it's all coming from love and respect," the coach said. "The last game we played, he yelled at [rookie] Encho [Serrano], but again, it's about teaching them."

Phoenix Super LPG plays again on Friday against the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots.