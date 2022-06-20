Ateneo star Faith Nisperos was the league's second-leading scorer after the UAAP Season 84 elimination round. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After emerging as Ateneo de Manila University's top scoring option in her first full season with the Blue Eagles, Faith Nisperos is determined to take the next steps in her development as a player.

Nisperos finished the elimination round of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament as the league's second-leading scorer, with a total of 267 points in 14 matches.

She led the Blue Eagles to the Final 4, and they eventually finished in third place after losing to De La Salle University in the step-ladder semifinals. In their last game of the season, Nisperos scored 19 points in a 19-25, 20-25, 23-25 defeat against the Lady Spikers.

"We know na we really tried," an emotional Nisperos said after the loss to La Salle. "We really fought talaga 'til the end."

It had been an exhausting week for the Blue Eagles, as they played four do-or-die matches in seven days, winning three of them. They were impressive in sweeping Adamson University and University of Santo Tomas in the step-ladder, but were comprehensively outplayed by the Lady Spikers.

"Maybe it's not our time, but I'm still grateful na binigyan kami ni Lord ng ganitong experience. Something na panghahawakan, something na panghuhugutan in preparation for the next season," Nisperos said.

Nisperos was undeniable in Season 84, ranking in the Top 10 in spiking (5th, 34.86%), serving (2nd, 0.43 ace per set), and receiving (9th, 36.31%) in what was her first complete tournament in the seniors division. Her rookie campaign in Season 82 was limited to just two games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As impressive as she was, Nisperos is the first to acknowledge that she has room to grow. Throughout Season 84, Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro harped on her about her maturity and embracing her role as the focal point of their offense as well as a leader.

Almadro said after the end of their campaign that he was pleased at how Nisperos developed in this aspect. "You can see naman, si Faith itong towards the end, talagang nagli-lead na siya," the coach said.

But Nisperos is ready to develop further. "I think 'yung gusto ko talaga i-improve is maturity ko sa paglalaro," the open spiker said of the improvement she wants to display for Season 85.

"Kasi 'yung skills, natulungan na ako nila coach diyan eh," Nisperos pointed out. "So the next step is 'yung maturity ko. It's something I have to work on myself, and also with the help and guidance din ng coaches ko."

"Ang dami ko din natutunan, lalo na sa mga seniors ko. So 'yun 'yung gusto ko ding dalhin for the next season."

