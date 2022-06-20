Football: Gallant Filipinas fall to Ireland in friendly

The Philippine women's national football team shakes hands with Ireland players following their international friendly. Photo courtesy of the PWNFT.

The Philippine women's national football team put up a tough fight against a higher-ranked Ireland side, losing 1-0 in an international friendly on Sunday at the Bellis Field in Antalya, Turkey.

The match is part of the Filipinas' preparations for the AFF Women's Championship 2022 that will be held in the Philippines next month.

Lily Agg, making her international debut, put the 27th ranked Ireland ahead in the 37th minute, tapping in the rebound off a deflection after a run made by Stephanie Roche.

But the Filipinas also threatened the Ireland defense, with Carleigh Frilles being flagged for offside in the first half, while Isabella Flanigan had her chance in a counter-attacking opportunity before being denied. Frilles had another opportunity in the second half but sent her shot wide.

Philippines team captain Hali Long (5) and Ireland team captain Katie McCabe (11) pose with match officials ahead of their friendly. Photo courtesy of the PWNFT.

This was the first taste of action for the Philippine women's team, now ranked 53rd in the world by FIFA, since they won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last month.

According to a report by the Ireland FA, the players who did not feature in the game participated in a 9v9 practice game against the Philippines "to ensure everyone underwent a workout" after the match. Ireland is preparing for a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier against Georgia, set for June 27.

For the Filipinas, their camp continues with two friendly matches against No. 63 Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 23 and 27 in Slovenia.