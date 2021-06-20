Tokyo Olympic organizers to allow alcohol in athletes' village but won't give out condoms

TOKYO - The organizing committee of this summer's Tokyo Olympics said Sunday it will allow athletes to bring in alcoholic drinks when they stay at the athletes' village.

But Olympians will not be given condoms during their stay at the village as part of measures against the novel coronavirus, instead receiving them upon their departure.

The organizers said residents will not be allowed to drink in public and common areas of the village due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus but can have alcoholic beverages privately in their rooms.

The committee said it wanted to decide by the end of this month on a basic policy concerning drinking alcohol in the village, which is located in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo.

The distribution of condoms, meanwhile, has been a tradition during the major sporting event since the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said.

==Kyodo

