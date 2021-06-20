NBA: Giannis, Bucks survive Durant, Brooklyn to reach East finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) puts up a one handed jump shot over Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) in the second quarter during game seven in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks survived another monster game by Kevin Durant to beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime on Saturday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks, who withstood Durant's 48 points and his overtime-sending long 2, await the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76ers series, which will play Game 7 on Sunday.

Brooklyn sent the game to an extension after Durant stuck the dagger jumper with the Nets defense virtually draped over him with 1 second left in regulation, the score knotted at 109-all.

But Durant, who played a game-high 53 minutes, would not score in overtime.

Bruce Brown's field goal to begin the extra session was Brooklyn's lone basket in that period.

Antetokounmpo then scored in the paint to make it 111-all, and Khris Middleton hit a short jumper to put Milwaukee in front.

With 11 seconds remaining, Durant had a chance at a final attempt but missed the net completely.

Middleton finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals playing 52 minutes, while Brook Lopez had 19 points and 4 blocks.

Antetokounmpo added 13 rebounds.

James Harden, who has been nursing a bum hamstring, contributed 22 points, but shot just 5 of 17 from the field, including 2 of 12 from 3-point territory.

