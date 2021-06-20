LIVE BLOG: Gilas Pilipinas vs South Korea (2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers)
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 20 2021 02:58 PM
The Philippines men's national basketball team go for a sweep of long-time rival South Korea — and their group — at the close of the Clark leg of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.
Tipoff at Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga is at 3 p.m. Sunday.
With wins over Korea on Wednesday and Indonesia on Friday, Gilas Pilipinas leads Group A with a 5-0 record.
Can coach Tab Baldwin and co. repeat over the visitors? Or will Korea avenge that heartbreaking loss last week?
