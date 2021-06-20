FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: Korean coach doesn't see rivalry with Gilas

Korean coach Cho Sang-Hyun. Photo from FIBA.basketball

Despite witnessing basketball wars between the two countries, South Korea team coach Cho Sang-Hyun does not view the Philippines as a rival.

"I personally did not really think of the Philippines as a rival. But I always find very useful things after playing against the Philippines," Cho said through an interpreter following their second straight defeat to Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.

Korea absorbed a shock 81-78 loss in their first meeting at AUG Gym in Pampanga, where they they were edged via SJ Belangel's go ahead triple.

It was after that game where he was quoted as saying that Gilas won the game via a "lucky shot." Gilas coach Tab Baldwin took offense at the statement.

Their second meeting, however, proved the Filipinos enjoyed more than luck in dealing Korea an 82-77 beating.

Gilas beat Korea in their own game, outshooting the Koreans from the three point line.

The Filipinos also dominated the boards and these served as one of their keys in thwarting the visiting team.

"First of all, I'd like to thank my players who played their best. But there are some areas that we need to work on," said Cho, who was a part of the Korean team that frustrated the Philippines in the 2002 Asian Games.

"Overall, we took a really good lesson in Clark by figuring out the weaknesses of our team."

