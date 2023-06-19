Volleyball: PH cruises past Macau to open AVC campaign

The Philippine women's national volleyball team that is competing in the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup. Photo courtesy of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas on Instagram.

The Philippine women's national volleyball team made quick work of Macau, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9, to open their campaign in the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup on Monday afternoon at the Tridharma Sports Hall in East Java, Indonesia.

The victory -- which took just 63 minutes -- assured the Philippines of a spot in the round-robin quarterfinals of the competition. They sealed their spot in Pool E, where they are grouped with India, Australia, and Indonesia.

The team, composed of the core of the Akari Chargers as well as other Premier Volleyball League (PVL) players and collegiate stars, unloaded 40 kills against Macau while limiting their opponents to 12 attacks. They also registered 11 blocks in the straight-sets win.

The opening set was relatively close before a Faith Nisperos ace and an error by Macau gave the Philippines a 16-12 lead, and they pulled away from there.

The Philippines comfortably won the next two sets. They doubled up on Macau, 18-9, thanks to back-to-back hits by Petro Gazz veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and a quick kill from Ateneo middle blocker AC Miner. An ace by Nisperos put them at set point, 24-10, and while Macau saved a couple of points, their own error handed the Philippines a two-set cushion.

It was all Philippines in Set 3, with Erika Raagas of Akari firing the hit that put them at match point, 24-9, before Eli Soyud wrapped up the game with a crosscourt kill.

The Philippines will play a Southeast Asian rival in Indonesia to wrap up the preliminary round on Tuesday afternoon. Indonesia earlier crushed Macau, 25-7, 25-18, 25-8.