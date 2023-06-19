PH rowers to compete in HK dragon boat tilt

The Philippine Youth Rowing Society. Handout photo

MANILA -- The Philippine Youth Rowing Society (PYROS) will represent the country in the 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, set for June 24 to 25.

The event marks the return of dragon boat athletes from all over the world to the vibrant city. PYROS is one of two teams from the Philippines that will see action in the event.

The IDBR is the first international sports event jointly organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA) since travel resumed in the city.

"We always take great pride and honor to be representing the country whenever we race overseas," the PYROS organization said in a statement.

"This fuels our motivation to do well in training in hopes of bringing our very best in every heat," they added. "Since the hiatus, the team has been on the lookout for when and where we will race again. We are happy to be able to participate and be able to do again what we love best."

The IDBR will kick off the eventful summer season with over 160 teams of about 4,000 dragon boat athletes participating in the events in Victoria Harbour.