MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas guard Vanessa de Jesus is hoping that she will be able to inspire and represent young Asian-American athletes through her upcoming stint with the Philippine women’s national basketball team in the 2023 FIBA Asia Women’s Cup in Australia.

“For me growing up, there weren’t many Asian-Americans that were into sports and not so many mentors, and having this opportunity to be that person and represent my culture and all the love we have for the sport, how much we can play, can compete in this level is something that I’m so grateful for. I hope for this to be a start and a fire for future Asian-American players to keep this going,” said De Jesus during an online press conference last week.

“I think there is a shift that we need in the culture, more representation is needed, and I hope to just be the start of it. I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Being a Laker fan played a huge role in this dream of hers, especially with how she loved one of the NBA's greatest to ever play, the late Kobe Bryant.

“Growing up in LA, the Lakers were my team, so everybody loved Kobe, you gotta love Kobe. He was an amazing player and he loved the game. His relentlessness to become the best he can be is something that I also aspire to learn from him,” she said.

The 5-foot-9 guard of the Duke University Blue Devils also shared how it contributed to her loving the sport overall.

“I just remember the [NBA] Finals, my cousins would come over, my lolas will all cook, my titas, and we’ll just come around the TV and watch the Lakers against the Celtics. I think that kind of atmosphere, and how much you love the game, was something that I’ll never forget and is also part of the reason why I love basketball.”

That is why aside from suiting up for Gilas, De Jesus also has huge plans for her playing career – making it to the WNBA.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the WNBA and pro basketball. As a little kid, you dream of getting drafted and playing on the highest stage possible,” she bared.

But for now, her focus is on the present.

“Right now is just about taking these moments and growing from them ‘cause I know in the future it’ll help me achieve the goals I hope to achieve.”