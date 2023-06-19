Golf: Lascuña thrilled to make Forest Hill return

Filipino golfer Tony Lascuña. Pilipinas Golf/Handout

MANILA -- Six years since he scored back-to-back victories at Forest Hills, veteran golfer Tony Lascuña is feeling good about his chances as he makes his return to the course in Cogeo, Antipolo.

Lascuña triumphed at Forest Hills in 2016 and again in 2017, but it isn't until this year that the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic returned to the Philippine Golf Tour calendar.

"Forest Hills has always been a tough course and the recent renovation on some holes only adds up to the challenge," said Lascuña, who has racked up five victories since, including in the PGT Caliraya Springs Championship last April.

"It's been a long time (since we last played Forest Hills) but I always make it a point to be ready in every tournament, on every course. I practice and train a lot, so my confidence is always high," added the holder of a record four PGT Order of Merit titles.

Though he never really seriously challenged for another crown after beating Lloyd Go and Angelo Que by three at Caliraya, the durable Lascuña, who finished tied for seventh at Luisita last month and joint sixth at Valley two weeks ago, has kept a winning mindset tournament-in, tournament-out.

"I know that I always have a chance (to win)," he said, ahead of Tuesday's leg in Antipolo.

So does Reymon Jaraula, who romped away with a surprise five-shot win at Valley, along with Go and Que, Villamor Philippine Masters titlist Jhonnel Ababa, Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido, Iloilo stop champion Rupert Zaragosa and a slew of others seeking to shine and earn a stab at glory in the P2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI.

Former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, who tied for second with Go at Valley, is likewise due for a top podium finish, together with Guido van der Valk, the reigning back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner who hopes to put it all together this week after missing a clear shot at the title at Villamor.

Put in seasoned campaigners Keanu Jahns, Ferdie Aunzo, Elmer Salvador, Mars Pucay, Jay Bayron and Gialon and young guns Gabriel Manotoc, Kristoffer Arevalo, Elee Bisera, Josh Jorge, Sean Ramos, Jonas Magcalayo, Ivan Monsalve and Korean Hyun Ho Rho, the chase for the top P360,000 purse could indeed head to the last shot or putt.

Still, Lascuna remains the marked player in the 72-hole championship serving as the seventh leg of this year circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., hopeful to weave his magic on a hilly, demanding course which requires all the shots in the book and where a small miss could lead to a high score.