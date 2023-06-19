JD Cagulangan in action for UP against Perpetual Help in the semifinals of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, June 19, 2023 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines advanced to the Finals of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup for the first time after a comfortable 104-69 victory over University of Perpetual Help, Monday afternoon at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Veteran point guard JD Cagulangan led the way for the Fighting Maroons, who are already assured of their best ever finish in the preseason tournament.

Cagulangan conspired with CJ Cansino in a 30-6 run that turned a slim 26-27 deficit into a 56-33 lead by the halftime break. The Altas had no answer from there.

The pair contributed 10 points each in the run that broke the game open completely. UP will await the winner between undefeated De La Salle University and defending FilOil champion National University.

“Going towards finals on Wednesday, na-appreciate naming kahit we started slow, kahit we struggled at first, nakita nating nag-bounce back tayo,” said head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Cagulangan finished with 15 points while Gerry Abadiano also added 14 points. Francis Lopez scored 10 points for UP, which led by as much as 36 in the game.

“Sobrang saya namin sa nakikita namin, pero ‘di pa enough. Gusto ko, lahat may kumpyansa pagdating ng [UAAP] Season 86. Thankful naman ako na nagre-respond lagi ang mga bata,” said Cagulangan.

The Fighting Maroons lost to the Green Archers, 83-90, and topped the Bulldogs, 72-65, in the group phase.

On the other hand, Perpetual will still celebrate its best finish in school history. JP Boral and Carlo Ferreras showed the way for them with 12 points apiece in the losing effort.

The scores:

UP 104 - Cagulangan 15, Abadiano 14, Cansino 10, Lopez 10, Alter 9, Belmonte 9, Briones 8, Alarcon 7, Diouf 6, Torculas 6, Gagate 6, Torres 2, Pablo 2, Felicilda 0

PERPETUAL 69 - Ferreras 12, Boral 12, Razon 11, Abis 8, Ramirez 8, Nitura 7, Nunez 4, Pagaran 3, Barcuma 2, Movida 2, Roque 0, Sevilla 0, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0, Cuevas 0

QUARTERS: 20-19, 56-33, 79-55, 104-69