FilOil: La Salle dethrones NU, sets up Finals showdown vs UP

Kevin Quiambao starred for La Salle in their FilOil semifinal win against NU, June 19, 2023 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. Handout photo.

MANILA -- De La Salle University outgunned National University, 86-73, in the semifinals of the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

In the process, the Green Archers set up a Finals showdown against the University of the Philippines for the preseason championship. The Fighting Maroons had crushed Perpetual Help, 104-69, in the other semifinal game.

Just like in their group round encounter, La Salle had too much firepower for NU. Leading the way for the Taft cagers was Kevin Quiambao, who put up a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds on top of five assists.

La Salle briefly trailed at 6-9 midway through the first quarter, but proceeded to score 14 unanswered points capped by a Quiambao three for a 20-9 lead late in the period.

The Bulldogs came within nine points early in the second half, before the Green Archers pulled away anew and eventually led by as much as 27.

"It's really just these guys. They really are stepping up to the challenge," said head coach Topex Robinson.

Mark Nonoy tallied 14 points and four steals, while Evan Nelle had nine points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The win was a repeat of their 107-86 rout of National U in the group phase.

La Salle remains unbeaten in the FilOil tournament, with an 11-0 record heading into the Finals against UP. The Green Archers defeated the Fighting Maroons, 90-83, when they met in the group stage.

"Much respect to UP, to their program. Ang sa'min, we just wanna enjoy these experiences. They're one of the barometers in the UAAP, we're gonna have an opportunity to see where we're at," said Robinson.

The Bulldogs, meantime, see their title reign come to a close, even after a 13-point, 10-rebound outing from Jake Figueroa. They face Group I top-seed University of Perpetual Help in the Battle for 3rd.

The scores:

LA SALLE 86 - Quiambao 17, Nonoy 14, Nelle 9, M Phillips 9, Escandor 8, David 6, B Phillips 5, Gollena 5, Nwankwo 4, Austria 3, Abadam 2, Manuel 2, Macalalag 2, Policarpio 0, Cortez 0

NATIONAL U 73 - Figueroa 13, Baclaan 11, John 10, Malonzo 9, Yu 8, Manansala 8, Enriquez 3, Gulapa 3, Jumamoy 2, Lim 2, Palacielo 2, Galinato 2, Padrones 0, Perciano 0, Parks 0

QUARTERS: 28-14, 45-38, 69-50, 86-73