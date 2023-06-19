Filipina golfer Harmie Constantino. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Filipina golfer Harmie Constantino has downplayed expectations of another title run in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, where the four other winners in this year's Ladies Philippine Golf Tour will be absent.

The P1-M championship starts on Tuesday in Antipolo. Constantino looms as the favorite after scoring back-to-back victories at Luisita and Villamor, and with fellow leg winners Chanelle Avaricio, Pauline del Rosario and amateurs Rianne Malixi and Mafy Singson campaigning elsewhere.

Avaricio and del Rosario are both set to vie in the Epson Tour, while Malixi is on a break following a stint in the Women's Amateur in England. Singson, who ruled the last LPGT stop at Valley, is competing in the Cactus Tour in the US.

But Constantino remains wary of her competitors, especially after fumbling a drive for a third straight victory at Valley.

"I've been working on my irons after the Valley event because that's what was lacking in my game then," said Constantino, who edged Daniella Uy in sudden death to snare the Luisita crown then foiled Chihiro Ikeda in the Villamor Philippine Masters.

At Valley, however, she struggled and ended in a tie for fifth place with Korean amateur Min Yeong Kim.

At Forest Hills' Nicklaus course, Constantino is bracing for another tough grind after drawing Uy and amateur Lois Kaye Go in the featured flight at 6:40 a.m. on No. 1.

"It's going to be a hard week since Nicklaus is tight and hilly, so I really don't have expectations," said Constantino. "But as always, I hope for good rounds to come."

Uy, for her part, is expected to put up a challenge following a series of late-hole meltdowns that continued to keep her from posting her second career win after making it to the top for the first time at Riviera in 2021.