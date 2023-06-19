MANILA -- Three of the best schools of the two top collegiate leagues in Manila are headed to Agusan to continue their preseason preparations.

Adamson University, Far Eastern University, and Lyceum of the Philippines University will be competing in the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament this June 26 to 29 at Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.

Coming off a 5-4 finish in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, the Soaring Falcons will be looking to live up to the expectations of being the tournament favorites as they are set to be headed by Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa and coach Nash Racela.

Also looking to come out on top are the Tamaraws who won in the 2019 edition of the tournament after defeating SWU-Phinma Cobras-Vincare Pharma, 84-61, in the championship round.

FEU also ended their FilOil stint with a 5-4 record, outlasting the JMC Kings with two wins in the play-in round just before falling to Perpetual in the quarters, 74-73.

The Intramuros-based Pirates will also fly to Agusan after their 86-66 quarterfinals loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, as they look to ramp up their preseason run to top their Final Four finish in NCAA Season 98.

Head coach Edsel Vallena of Cebu Institute of Technology University will be leading the Wingbe Apartelle & Ad Bio Medica OPC selection team to complete the four-team tourney.

The champions of the tournament will be bringing home a P300,000-cash prize, with the second placer bringing home P200,000, third place with P150,000, and fourth place with P100,000.

The tournament is sponsored by Bayugan Mayor Kirk Asis and Vice Mayor Kim Lope Asis, and is organized by Van Halen Parmis.