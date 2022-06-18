Caloy Yulo shows off the gold he won in the men's floor exercise together with the other podium finishers. Photo from the Asian Gymnastics Union Facebook page

Caloy Yulo claimed two more gold medals in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympian first claimed the gold in the men's vault by scoring 14.800 ahead of Tachibana Shiga of Japan (silver) and Kim Hansol of Korea (bronze).

The 22-year-old then went on to top the parallel bars competition, garnering 15.167 points.

Yulo first claimed a gold medal in the tournament by winning the men's floor exercise on Friday.

In total, he got 3 gold medals and a silver, which he won in the all-around event on Thursday.

With the victory, Yulo got himself a qualification, his third, in the World Championships set in the United Kingdom.