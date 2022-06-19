VNL: USA sweeps China in battle of powerhouses

Team USA celebrates after scoring against China during their game in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champions United States remained perfect in the Quezon City leg of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) after a 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of China on Saturday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Kathryn Plummer had 20 points, including two service aces, six digs and five receptions while Kelsey Robinson chipped in 15 points, six digs and five receptions as the Americans moved up to 6-1 in the event.

Down by two sets, the Chinese tried to turn things around in the third but the Tokyo Olympics gold medalists were able to display tremendous composure to prevail in a duel of two of the top three teams in the world.

"I think it's great. They had us down in the third set a little bit but we just kept on pushing and battling back," said Plummer.

With some newcomers getting into the mix with the veterans, Plummer is satisfied with how things are going so far for the USA.

"I'm excited and I'm really happy. This is the first two weeks that this group is together. We are working on things every single day and we are starting to feel more cohesive and we are having a lot of success," said Plummer.

The Americans drew three blocks from Haleigh Washington.

USA seeks to complete a perfect campaign in the Philippines against Southeast Asian queens Thailand at 3 p.m. Sunday.

China, which will face undefeated Japan in the final match of Quezon City leg at 7 p.m. Sunday, dropped to 5-2.

Li Yingying paced the Chinese with 13 points, seven receptions and six digs, while Gong Xiangyu had two blocks to finish with 11 points to go with eight digs.

Meanwhile, Belgium outlasted Poland, 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13, to earn its first win in Week 2. Raising its record to 2-5 overall, Belgium kept its hopes alive of making it to next month's Finals in Ankara as well as avoiding relegation.

Britt Herbotts put up a show with 33 points, all from spikes, for Belgium.

Also earning its first win was Bulgaria, which swept Canada 26-24, 25-22, 25-21 also on Saturday.

Opposite spiker Maria Yordanova led the way with 15 points and nine digs, while Miroslava Paskova contributed 14 points, eight receptions and eight digs, and fellow outside hitter Silvana Chausheva scored 12 points for the Bulgarians. Middle blocker Nasya Dimitrova had three blocks to finish with 11 points.

Kiera Van Ryk fired three service aces to finish with 20 points and collected eight digs for the Canadians, who ended their Quezon City campaign with only a win to show in four matches.