The San Miguel Beermen ruled the fifth leg of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen ended TNT's bid for a third straight leg championship in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, as they seized a 21-12 championship in the Leg 5 Finals on Sunday at Robinsons Antipolo.

The Beermen won their first leg title since ruling the sixth leg of the Second Conference last April 13.

The game was tied at 7-all off a Samboy de Leon jumpshot but Jeff Manday sparked a 6-0 blast for the Beermen, capped by a two-pointer by Ken Bono that made it 13-7 with 4:49 to play.

TNT got as close as four points, 16-12, off an Almond Vosotros bucket but the Beermen would not be denied. Bambam Gamalinda ended the game with still 1:48 to go as he scored a layup off a Manday assist.

Completing the Beermen was Wendell Comboy, who had five points in the final. Manday finished with six points, and Bono added six while Gamalinda scored three.

Vosotros had nine points and de Leon scored three, but Rey Mark Acuno and Gryann Mendoza were held scoreless.

The loss ended TNT's hopes of a hat-trick of leg titles, having won Legs 3 and 4 of the Third Conference.

Meanwhile, the Cavitex Braves defeated TerraFirma, 21-14, in the third-place game.

San Miguel brought home P100,000, while TNT settled for the second prize of P50,000.