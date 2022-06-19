Ravena family expresses gratitude after end of era in UAAP

Ateneo team captain Dani Ravena after their loss to La Salle in the UAAP Season 84 step-ladder. UAAP Media.

MANILA - Ateneo de Manila University's defeat to De La Salle University on Thursday night marked the end of an era for the school.

When the Ateneo Blue Eagles bowed to the Lady Spikers, 19-25, 20-25, 23-25, it signaled the end of the team's campaign in UAAP Season 84, as well as the collegiate career of team captain and libero Dani Ravena.

This means that when Season 85 rolls around later this year, there will be no Ravena suiting up for Ateneo in the UAAP, ending more than a decade of athletic excellence from the siblings at the collegiate level.

"The Last Chapter has ended," tweeted Kiefer, the oldest sibling, on Thursday night.

The Last Chapter has ended.



3 Eagles with the same blood. For the Blue and White. 12 years in the making. No regrets. All for Him. 💙



Congratulations, Kapitana @ravenadani 🦅 pic.twitter.com/6wMGT5TOd4 — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) June 16, 2022

Expressing her gratitude to Ateneo and the UAAP was the family matriarch, Mozzy Ravena, who has been her children's biggest supporters since their high school days.

"It was an amazing 11 years," said Ravena. "We will all miss you."

Thank you 💙 Ateneo💙 it was an amazing 11 years!!! All ❤️❤️❤️ we will all miss you🙏 pic.twitter.com/qabjjrGhgl — Mozzy Ravena (@myDugout) June 16, 2022

The Ravena siblings have been a fixture in the UAAP seniors division since 2011, when Kiefer made his highly-anticipated debut for the Blue Eagles. Before that, he also helped Ateneo win three juniors championships from Seasons 71 to 73.

Kiefer earned Rookie of the Year honors in Season 74 and was twice named Most Valuable Player, and helped deliver two championships to Ateneo.

Thirdy followed him into the Blue Eagles and went on to win three consecutive basketball championships from Seasons 80 to 82. He also became the first player in UAAP history to win three Finals MVP awards.

Dani, meanwhile, was the libero of the Ateneo women's volleyball team that ruled UAAP Season 81, before later being named team captain for Season 84.