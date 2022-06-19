PBA: Phoenix sends Rain or Shine to third straight loss

Phoenix Super LPG guard RJ Jazul puts up a shot against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. PBA Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) - RJ Jazul made the crucial plays in the final quarter as Phoenix Super LPG weathered a late fightback by Rain or Shine for a 106-102 triumph, Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jazul came off the bench to score 25 points, making seven of his 10 field goals including a booming three-pointer with 31 seconds left that helped the Fuel Masters hold on for the victory.

With the result, Phoenix Super LPG improved to 2-2 in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, while also handing the Elasto Painters their third defeat in a row. Rain or Shine has yet to win since opening their campaign with a slim triumph against Converge.

"For us, it's about being better from our last game," said Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson. "We're just looking at the small wins that we have, and we try to make sure that we always stay in the moment."

"We know that Rain or Shine is a veteran team, and we respect them so much. We just brought the experience from playing TerraFirma, we just brought it to Rain or Shine," he added.

The Fuel Masters led by as much as 16 points, 63-45, early in the third quarter off a three-pointer by Matthew Wright. But the Elasto Painters slowly but surely trimmed the deficit, ending the period down by just four points, 85-81.

Rain or Shine got as close as one point, 87-86, off a Mike Nieto triple with 9:21 to play. Unfortunately for the Elasto Painters, Jewel Ponferada was called for a flagrant foul -- his second of the game -- in their next possession, giving Jazul three free throws.

The veteran guard made all three charities, and in the bonus possession, he drilled a triple to make it 93-86 for the Fuel Masters. Phoenix Super LPG nursed that lead all the way into the final minute, when Rey Nambatac knocked down a huge three-pointer that made it a one-possession game, 103-100, with still 47.6 seconds left.

Fittingly, it was Jazul who answered, as the veteran guard rose on the other end for his own three-pointer that gave Phoenix Super LPG some breathing room. Gabe Norwood scored on the other end to give ROS some life, but time soon ran out on the Elasto Painters.

Wright added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Sean Anthony had 14 points and seven boards. Javee Mocon, playing against his former team for the first time, had only two points but pulled down nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

Nambatac had 27 points in his return to Rain or Shine after missing their previous game due to a muscle contusion. Beau Belga added 15 points and six assists, while Nieto had 12 points.

The Scores:

PHOENIX 106 – Jazul 25, Wright 20, Perkins 17, Anthony 14, Muyang 11, Tio 7, Porter 4, Serrano 4, Mocon 2, Pascual 2, Garcia 0, Lalata 0, Rios 0, Melecio 0

RAIN OR SHINE 102 – Nambatac 27, Belga 15, Nieto 12, Caracut 12, Ponferrada 10, Santillan 9, Demusis 9, Asistio 3, Norwood 3, Torres 2, Mamuyac 0

QUARTERS: 33-25, 54-45, 85-81, 106-100