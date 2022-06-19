PBA: Mocon triumphant in 'surreal' game vs. former team

Phoenix Super LPG forward Javee Mocon (3) grabs a rebound against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in their PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Images.

MANILA - Phoenix Super LPG forward Javee Mocon knew what to expect when he played against his former team, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

"Sabi niya, 'Pare, welcome to the gulag'," Mocon said of his former teammate, Rey Nambatac, with whom he was chatting in the days leading to the game. "Sabi ko, 'Sige pre, see you there.'"

Mocon was traded to Phoenix Super LPG by Rain or Shine earlier this month, after failing to come to terms on a contract extension with the team that drafted him in 2018.

He is still finding his groove with the Fuel Masters; in four games, Mocon is averaging 6.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting just 28.9% from the field. Against the Elasto Painters on Sunday night, he made just one of five field goals for two points, though he had nine rebounds.

More important for Mocon was that they came away with a 106-102 win, their second straight after opening the conference with back-to-back losses. Afterward, he said it was strange to have played against the Elasto Painters, given his history with the squad.

"Siguro surreal. Surreal 'yung feeling kasi, 'yun nga, dati hina-hype ko 'yung mga teammates ko, si Rey, 'Kaya mo 'yan,' ngayon, ''Di mo kaya, 'di ka makaka-shoot'," said Mocon. "Kakaiba."

"At the same time, it's part of basketball, business, 'di ba? 'Di mo alam e. It's a small world, na next day magkakalaban na kayo," he added.

According to Mocon, he was on the receiving end of some hard fouls by his former teammates, including Beau Belga and Jewel Ponferada -- something that he was utterly unfazed by.

"Kilala niyo na 'yun. Kilala ko naman 'yang mga 'yan e, kasi ako expected ko na e. Sina kuya Beau, Ponferrada, kita niyo naman ang daming offensive fouls kanina sa akin. Parang namiss talaga nila ako e, 'no," he said good-naturedly.

The bumps and hard fouls are of no issue to Mocon, however, as he instead took pride in how they have battled back from a slow start to the conference to now reach the .500 mark.

"[I'm] very happy," said Mocon, who signed a three-year deal with Phoenix Super LPG after his trade. "Talagang this team is still building on the chemistry. Kasi Sean Anthony, kakabalik lang. Ako I'm just new here pa rin talaga."

"We're still building on that culture, on the system para mapunta kami roon sa peak," he said.