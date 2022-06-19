PBA: Boost for TNT as Mikey Williams flies back to PH

TNT's Mikey Williams in action during the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup against Barangay Ginebra. File photo. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga are hopeful that reigning Rookie of the Year Mikey Williams can join them soon as they continue their campaign in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

Williams and the Tropang GIGA are in the midst of re-negotiating his contract, but TNT coach Chot Reyes revealed on Saturday that the explosive guard is finally on his way back to the Philippines.

"Sumakay na sa eroplano, so hopefully he arrives tomorrow [Sunday] morning," Reyes said after the Tropang GIGA held on for a 78-71 triumph against the Meralco Bolts at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

"As far as we have ascertained, he got on a plane at 1:00 p.m. our time kanina. He should be arriving at 4 o'clock [Sunday] morning," he added.

According to Jojo Lastimosa, the new team manager of TNT, there is already a restructured deal waiting for Williams and all he needs to do is sign.

The Filipino-American guard was selected by TNT as the fourth overall pick of the 2020 PBA Rookie Draft. In his very first conference, he helped TNT win the All-Filipino championship where he emerged as Finals MVP.

That also triggered a clause in his contract that allowed for a re-negotiation should he win a title.

Reyes says that Williams may not be in game shape once he arrives but the Tropang GIGA will take any help that they can get in their title defense.

TNT currently has a 2-2 win-loss record in the conference.

"Hindi na kailangan umiskor palagi ng 30 points ni Roger [Pogoy]. Magkakaroon na siya ng katulong," said Reyes.

"Although we know he's [Williams] not going to be in game shape, but with the injuries that we're having, with Ryan [Reyes], Jayson [Castro], we still won't have Kib [Montalbo] for another couple of weeks," he added. "We need all the help we can get, and hopefully Mikey is in decent shape to be able to help us in our next game."

It remains to be seen, however, if Williams will be available for TNT's next game. The Tropang GIGA are back in action on Thursday against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.