PBA 3x3: TNT on track for third straight leg title

Almond Vosotros and the TNT 3x3 team are on track for another PBA 3x3 title. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT got off to a fast start in its bid for a third straight leg championship in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Saturday.

The Tropang Giga defeated Sista and Zamboanga Valientes one after the other to take the top spot in Pool A on Day 1 of pool play at Robinsons Place in Antipolo.

The back-to-back leg champion edged out the Super Sealers, 21-19, and the Valientes, 19-17, for a 2-0 record.

Joining them on top of Pool A with a similar record is Meralco. The Bolts also registered victories over the Super Sealers, 21-9, and the Valientes, 21-15.

Both the Tropang Giga and Bolts are now on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage to be played Sunday.

The rest of the pool play is still being played as of presstime.

Also with two wins on top of Pool C is San Miguel Beer.

The Beermen made short work of NorthPort, 21-12, and beat Platinum Karaoke, 19-17, to also move closer to advancing to the quarterfinals.

Barangay Ginebra currently shows the way in Pool B after a 13-10 win over Pioneer Pro Tibay, while Cavitex also did the same in Pool D by defeating Purefoods, 21-16.

The top 2 teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage, with the leg champion earning P100,000.