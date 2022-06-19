NCAA: Mapua sweeps JRU for second win

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mapua Lady Cardinals made quick work of Jose Rizal University, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17, for its second win of the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

Therese Manalo and Nicole Ong combined for 20 kills, one fewer than JRU had as a team, as Mapua outgunned the Lady Bombers to finish the match in just an hour and 21 minutes.

With the win, the Lady Cardinals have already surpassed their one-win campaign in the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manalo and Ong each finished with 11 points, as Mapua tallied 38 kills in the match against only 21 for the Lady Bombers. Carla Gaudan had two service aces to finish with nine points, while Jonina Fernandez also fired two service winners for a seven-point outing for the Lady Cardinals.

Sydney Niegos had seven points, while Dolly Verzosa also scored seven to go with eight receptions for the Lady Bombers.

But JRU put up a fight in the second set, with Verzosa firing the kill that forced a 23-all deadlock. Princess Babiera's spike put the Lady Cardinals at set point before the Lady Bombers failed to extend the match as Niegos sent an attack wide.

In the second game of the day, College of St. Benilde took down Colegio de San Juan de Letran in four sets, 25-14, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15.

Team captain Francis Mycah Go led the way for the Lady Blazers with 17 points, while Jade Gentapa added 15. St. Benilde had 55 attack points in the match against 37 for Letran.

