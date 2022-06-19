MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA will dedicate a new NBA Cares Live, Learn or Play center in the Philippines with the refurbishment of a basketball court in Angat, Bulacan.

The court is located at the Enchanted Farm village of Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation, Inc. (GK).

The project is part of the NBA's Live, Learn or Play initiative, which aims to create more than 50 new centers during the 2021-22 season as part of the league's 75th anniversary celebration.

The refurbishment begins this month, and the court will be presented to the GK community in August with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and youth basketball clinic.

"The NBA's mission is to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball and create a lasting impact in the communities where we operate," said NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh.

"The Philippines has been an integral part of the league's 75-year history, and this initiative with Gawad Kalinga reinforces our commitment to bringing Filipinos together through their shared love of the game," he added.

NBA Cares is the league's global social responsibility program that builds on the NBA's mission of addressing important social issues in the U.S. and around the world. Internationally, NBA Cares has created more than 357 places where kids and families can live, learn, or play in 40 countries and territories.

In July 2017, the NBA revamped an indoor court in Santa Mesa, Manila which was part of a regional NBA Cares initiative that refurbished courts across Southeast Asia.