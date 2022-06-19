NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio. PBA Images

MANILA - NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio has been fined P20,000 for his controversial bump against Blackwater counterpart Ariel Vanguardia at the end of their 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup game on Saturday night.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the sanction on Sunday evening, after talking with both coaches as well as the league's technical committee.

"Nag-usap kami ni Coach Pido, sabi niya, 'Comm, tatanggapin ko kung ano ang ipapataw mo sa akin.' Sabi ko, 'Okay, sana ayaw ko ng maulit ulit'," Marcial said. "So pina-fine ko si Pido ng 20,000."

NorthPort absorbed a 97-90 defeat against Blackwater at the Ynares Center in Antipolo yesterday night, but the result of the game was overshadowed by the confrontation between the coaches afterward.

Jarencio ignored Vanguardia's attempt at a handshake and instead bumped into the Blackwater coach, who flailed at the contact.

"Physical contact. Bump 'yun eh. Sa mga referees, bawal din 'yun eh," Marcial said of the rule broken by Jarencio.

An irate Jarencio later explained that he felt disrespected by Blackwater's decision not to take a shot in the closing seconds of the contest, which came after they had called a timeout. According to Jarencio, they heard the instructions given to Fil-Am guard Rashawn McCarthy, who received the inbound with 6.6 seconds left.

"Rinig na rinig namin na, ‘O ‘wag na hawakan mo na lang.’ ibig sabihin walang purpose ‘yung timeout mo. Pambabastos ‘yun," said Jarencio.

Vanguardia, for his part, said he had nothing but respect for Jarencio and explained that there was no opportunity for his players to take a shot in the final seconds.

The Blackwater coach also asked for respect in turn, saying: " 'Wag lang mumurahin 'yung nanay ko, please. 'Yun lang. Kaya lang ako nag-ano, and I apologize. Pag pasok ko dito, medyo mainit ang ulo, kasi nasama 'yung nanay ko eh."