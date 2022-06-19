Gilas Pilipinas Youth forward Caelum Harris dunks against Iran in the classification phase of the FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth concluded their campaign in the FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship with a 95-87 victory against Iran, Sunday night at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha, Qatar.

The victory assured the young Filipinos of a seventh place finish in the continental tournament.

Caelum Harris led the way for the Gilas Youth with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, along with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal in 30 minutes.

Alexander Konov added 18 points and four assists, while Lorenzo Competente had 14 points off the bench.

It was a come-from-behind win for the Gilas Youth, as they trailed 48-39 at the break before out-scoring Iran, 29-15, in the third quarter to surge ahead, 68-63.

Jared Bahay gave the Filipinos a double-digit spread when he drew a foul while shooting a three-pointer, and knocked down all three charities for a 79-67 count with under seven minutes left.

The Philippines' lead reached 14 points, 84-70, off a Competente triple with over five minutes to go but they had to hold off Iran in the end game.

Iran got within six points, 86-80, with still 2:46 to go but a clutch jumper by Jacob Bayla restored an eight-point lead, and the Filipinos were able to hold on the rest of the way.

Mohammadamin Khosravi led Iran with 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting, while Sarem Jafari had 23 and Mohammad Amini added 20, as the three carried the offensive burden for Iran.



The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 95 -- Konov 18, Harris 15, Competente 14, Bahay 13, Mahmood 11, Bayla 9, Porter 7, Gemao 7, Jones 1, Romero 0, Nieto 0, Reyes 0.

IRAN 87 -- Khosravi 28, Jafari 23, Amini 20, Beygi 6, Gilkalayeh 6, Mirjalalifilabi 4, Kazemizadeh 0, Zahan 0, Heydari 0, Parand 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 39-48, 68-63, 95-87.

