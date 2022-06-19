Football: Filipinas rise in FIFA rankings anew

The Philippine women's national football team during the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam. PWNT/Raymond Braganza.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team rose to No. 53 in the FIFA World Rankings, their highest position yet as they gear up for a maiden appearance in next year's Women's World Cup.

They moved up one spot after moving from No. 64 to No. 54 in March on the heels of their semifinal appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

The Filipinas are coming off a bronze medal campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Filipinas are still ranked 11th in Asia, and continue to chase Southeast Asian rivals Myanmar (48), Thailand (43) and Vietnam (32).

They are currently in camp in Turkey in preparation for the AFF Women's Championship, scheduled for July 4-17 in Laguna and Cavite.

As part of their build-up to the regional tournament, the Filipinas will play 27th ranked Ireland in an international friendly on Sunday.

The top three in the FIFA women's rankings are unchanged, with world champions United States followed by Sweden and France. Rounding out the top five are the Netherlands and Germany, with Olympic champions Canada in sixth place.

