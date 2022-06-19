Filoil tournament eyed for July return

The Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan will once again host a collegiate preseason tournament. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a three-year absence, the Filoil preseason tournament is tipped to return this July.

Organizers say that 16 teams from the UAAP and the NCAA will compete in the tournament, which will now be called the Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup. Games to be held at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The tournament will serve as a tune-up for the collegiate squads, with the UAAP and the NCAA looking to return by September or October.

The 16 teams will be divided into two groups of eight and compete in a round-robin format. The top four will advance to the crossover quarterfinals.

The 2019 edition of the Filoil preseason tournament saw San Beda rout De La Salle University, 74-57, in the finals.