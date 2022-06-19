FEU's RJ Abarrientos signs with KBL team

RJ Abarrientos (3) wound up playing just one season for FEU as he is now set to play in the Korean Basketball League. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Far Eastern University guard RJ Abarrientos is the latest Filipino player to sign with a team in the Korean Basketball League.

Per a report by Korean sports website Jumpball, Abarrientos is set to sign with the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis for the 2022-23 season.

ABS-CBN News has since learned that Abarrientos officially signed with Hyundai Mobis on June 14, ahead of his departure for South Korea together with the Philippine national team.

He forgoes four more years of eligibility with the Tamaraws in the UAAP, having played just one season for the team. In Season 84, Abarrientos emerged as the Tamaraws' top scorer, with averages of 13.64 points, 4.36 rebounds, 2.57 assists, and 1.07 steals per game in the elimination round.

He is the second UAAP player to sign with a KBL team as an Asian import, joining Ateneo's SJ Belangel who also opted to turn pro after Season 84.

According to Jumpball, Abarrientos "left a strong impression on domestic fans" during Gilas Pilipinas' two friendly games there this weekend at the Anyang Gymnasium.

On Saturday night, he had 17 points in a 106-102 loss by the Filipinos to the South Korean national team.

"We are happy for RJ. He worked hard to put himself in a position to be a professional. I wish him the best in the next phase of his career," FEU athletic director Mark Molina said of Abarrientos' decision.